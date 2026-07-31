Repairs may lead to power supply disruptions in settlements in the municipalities of Dolna Mitropolia and Gulyantsi

The State Electricity System Operator /ESO/ notified ERM West that on August 4, 2026 /Tuesday/, due to repair activities at the “Gulantsi“ substation 110/20 kV, a change in the power supply scheme of the substation is required.

Due to the change in the power supply scheme of the ESO substation, for the period from 09:00 to 16:00 on August 04, 2026, power supply disruptions are possible in the town of Gulyantsi and the villages of Brest, Gigen, Iskar, Milkovitsa and Somovit in the Gulyantsi municipality, Pleven region, as well as in the villages of Krusovene, Baikal, Orehovitsa and Slavovitsa in the Dolna Mitropolia municipality, Pleven region.

ERM Zapad, in its capacity as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of activities at the ESO facility. The change of the power supply scheme cannot be implemented without operational switching, which leads to short power outages.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the regions where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service – a chatbot in Viber, through which consumers can check for outages – both planned and emergency, using a customer number or metering point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search engine.