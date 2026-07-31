"Democratic Bulgaria" also sharply criticized the government in a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum, presented by Nadezhda Yordanova, BNR reported.

"The only thing for which there are already sufficient grounds is the resignation of Ivo Hristov, who is responsible for the existence of a program. It is time for him to submit it. If you want him to continue to engage in pro-Russian propaganda and arrogant division of social groups, let him do it in his own name and at his own expense, not from the institutional shield of the position of "deputy prime minister"," the opposition MP pointed out.

"Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov has become a collective image of this government's inability to formulate reform goals and take responsibility for specific results, to deepen divisions, to produce propaganda explanations. This is the trademark of the Deputy Prime Minister for Propaganda, as we defined it on the first working day," concluded Nadezhda Yordanova.