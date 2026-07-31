After national security is threatened, the government must resign and even be investigated for national treason. This was stated to "This Morning" on bTV regarding the provision of "Bezmer" airport for American planes, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.

Bulgaria must immediately end the presence of American planes at the airport in Bezmer, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" also stated.

"Iran is waging a war for its survival and in this war the vast majority of Bulgarian citizens are on Iran's side, according to him. The best thing was to hold a referendum to see whether the Bulgarian people sympathize with Iran or support the United States."

"Bulgaria cannot get involved in this foreign war," Kostadinov said.

We will demand a convening of the National Security Council under the prime minister, because the National Security Council is a talking shop and only empty declarations come out of it, he announced.