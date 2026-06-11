One of the accused in the Chelopeshko Shosse accident lives in a municipal apartment

Vasil Filipov - one of the accused in the brutal Chelopeshko Shosse accident, which claimed four lives, lives as a socially disadvantaged person in a municipal apartment in the capital's Botunec district. This is clear from a decision of the Administrative Court in Sofia.

Filipov is currently admitted to the St. Anna Hospital, bTV reports.

Vasil Filipov lives in the apartment building in Botunec until 2025, when the local mayor takes away this right. She doubts that the man is socially disadvantaged.

He files a lawsuit and the Administrative Court in Sofia decides that Filipov is in the right. In four pages, the court says that the mayor's decision lacks motivation, and the reference to the fact that the man is the owner of the property is not enough.

So Vasil Filipov returned to his apartment, where he lives to this day, and the municipality paid him a thousand leva in lawyer's fees.