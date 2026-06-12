Bulgaria and the United States Commit to Deepening Law Enforcement Cooperation

The two discussed opportunities to expand the highly effective law enforcement cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States. As head of the bureau that coordinates the activities of U.S. law enforcement agencies outside the United States, Assistant Secretary Wilcox highlighted the excellent operational partnership between the U.S. Embassy’s Diplomatic Security Service (DS) and the Department of the Interior. He highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Bulgaria that protects citizens of both countries from illegal migration, cybercrime, drug trafficking, and terrorism. Wilcox thanked Minister Demerdzhiev for his consistent assistance and reaffirmed the United States’ readiness to continue supporting Bulgaria in achieving its goals in the fight against crime.



„Together, we have contributed to improving the security of the busiest border between Bulgaria and the European Union and prevented the illegal entry of criminals into the United States and Europe. The Diplomatic Security Service has a long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Interior, built through joint investigations, operations, training, and the exchange of best practices - all in service of our common goal of ensuring the safety of our citizens,“ said the Assistant Secretary of State.



The meeting was also attended by the Acting Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy in Bulgaria, H. Martin McDowell, who also expressed appreciation for the positive results of the partnership. „This relationship is an example of successful bilateral cooperation that serves both the national interests of our two countries and the security of our citizens. We look forward to deepening existing areas of interaction and expanding cooperation in new areas to protect our people from crimes and malicious actions that may endanger them,” he said.

Minister Demerdzhiev emphasized that Bulgaria views the United States as a key and strategic partner in the security sector. “Our cooperation is based on shared values and a common understanding of the need to protect democratic institutions and the rule of law.” He expressed readiness to work both for continuity and predictability, and to build on what has already been achieved, and to this end the Ministry of Interior will continue to rely on the support of the United States in its efforts to combat drug trafficking, organized crime, and terrorism.

Over the past year, cooperation between the United States and Bulgaria in the field of law enforcement and border security has significantly expanded. The enhanced exchange of information and joint investigations contributed to the counteraction of transnational organized crime, drug and human trafficking networks, the identification and detention of proven or suspected terrorists and other high-risk individuals, the prevention of cyber threats, the restriction of illegal migration and the successful prosecution of perpetrators of crimes.

On the Bulgarian side, the meeting was also attended by Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, Director of the Directorate General for Border Police, and Senior Commissioner Radoslav Kulekov, Deputy Director of the Directorate General for Border Police.