Nadezhda Yordanova: There is no need for new indebtedness, but for reforms and limiting spending

“The assessment that we, as a constructive opposition to the current government, give is visible every day through our concrete actions both in the plenary hall and outside it. We supported the proposals of the majority and the continuity that they showed towards the caretaker cabinet, in connection with the package of laws under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan, with the exception of the investigative functions of the Anti-Corruption Commission”. This was stated in “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS, the chairman of the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria” Nadezhda Yordanova, commenting on the question of what assessment she gives to Rumen Radev's cabinet a month after he took office.

In her words, the SB also supports the fact that the ruling party adopted their opinion that the deputy governor of the NHIF should vacate his post for a number of reasons. "At the same time, we are extremely concerned by a series of steps that were taken - for example, the desire to withdraw additional state debt in the amount of 3.8 billion euros, as well as the decisions in the field of competition law. In practice, an opportunity has been created for the Competition Protection Commission to impose sanctions with more relaxed evidentiary standards, which creates uncertainty in the rules and increases its powers without a sufficient guarantee of effectiveness", she pointed out.

With regard to public finances and debt, Yordanova pointed out that the SB's concern "is not only in the amount of debt, but in the lack of clearly defined policies for its use". "At the moment, there is no need for new significant indebtedness, but for reforms and cost containment. We insist on a package of measures to modernize public finances and limit costs. This includes reducing corruption costs, reforms in the mechanisms for automatic salary increases and reducing the overly bloated administration", she emphasized.

And she gave an example: "Among the first steps should be limiting bonuses in administrative structures and public companies, as well as more efficient spending of support funds. It is also necessary to review the systems that lead to inefficient support costs".

Yordanova was categorical that price pressure is real and people feel it daily. "Unfortunately, the government's measures are not aimed at structurally solving the problem. The "Basket with Care" initiative has no significant effect, since a large part of the products are packaged or seasonal. The main problem remains the lack of support for Bulgarian producers, their weak cooperation and long supply chains, which increase the final price“, she added.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Bulgarian Democratic Party also commented on foreign policy towards Ukraine. “Bulgaria's national interest is a sustainable and just peace in Europe, which goes through support for Ukraine against aggression. The government's abrupt and poorly communicated actions create a risk that our country will be isolated from the common European policy. It is important for Bulgaria to be part of the common support mechanisms, but also to guarantee sufficient security for its own army“, she said.

Yordanova pointed out that the “Baba Alino“ case is an example of the so-called “conquered state“, in which institutions do not function effectively. "It is necessary to establish the whole truth - including the role of the control bodies, notary proceedings and the institutions responsible for construction control. Only through a full inspection can one understand exactly where the systemic problem lies", she is categorical.