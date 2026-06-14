Yavor Zlatanov spoke about the choice between life and transferring his business to Pepi Euroto

Yavor Zlatanov became one of the most famous victims of Petyo Petrov-Euroto's influence network, sought for assistance by Zlatanov-father after a dispute over the family business.

This week, Yavor Zlatanov condemned the Bulgarian prosecutor's office at first instance for its actions in detaining him and seizing his business.

The Sofia City Court determined compensation in the amount of 100,000 euros. Three weeks ago, in the case against Petyo Petrov for embezzling gold and money from Yavor Zlatanov worth over 1.3 million leva, the Sofia City Court again found Petyo Petrov guilty, but only fined him 2,556 euros, even though the prosecution had requested 14 years in prison.

“After going through so much and being on the verge of death, at one point I had to choose between life and transferring my business to Pepi Euroto. I believe that this compensation is symbolic and does not correspond to the suffering I have experienced“, he said in “120 minutes“ Yavor Zlatanov.

He called on the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova “to show at least a little independence from Pepi Euroto and simulate some activity.“

“When they dragged me into this whirlpool, the feeling of lack of any hope had overwhelmed me and showed that regardless of the fact that in Bulgaria you can pay your taxes and be a decent businessman, when someone like Pepi Euroto or his subordinates decide to take your business and savings, they do it. They can even put your life on the line“, said Zlatanov.

The first time he spent four months in custody, and the second time, when he transferred his business to them, because, according to him, he chose his life over acting like a man, he spent 10 days in custody and then another 3 months under house arrest.

“The choice to lose my freedom was during the first detention. Because I was one step away from death, I somehow managed to get out of custody, they barely saved me. After I was arrested the second time, they told me face to face that I would not be sent to hemodialysis and that I had to bow down to Pepi Euroto and do whatever he wanted in order to receive adequate treatment and not die“, Yavor Zlatanov also said.

He received this message from SDVR officers who locked him in a room.

„In each institution Pepi Euroto had a certain group that was subordinate to him, as well as entire specialized police forces that were used to expel my security guards from my factory and have it taken over by him. In this way, I physically lost my business – this was already during the first detention. After that, they made me transfer it legally“, Zlatanov said.

When asked what the value of the destroyed business is to date, he replied that it is worth about 8 million euros.

Currently, Yavor Zlatanov is leading five cases. Three in the Sofia City Court against the prosecutor's office, one - against the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“ and one general case in the European Court of Human Rights.

“To this day, when the doorbell rings in the morning, I shudder. I expect to be arrested again. I experience it again and again“, he said.