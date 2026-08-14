Rumen Radev to the graduates of the "Georgi Benkovski" Military Aviation Academy: Today you are dedicating yourself to the sacred mission of guaranteeing the air sovereignty of the Motherland

The ever-growing challenges in the security environment and the rapid development of innovations require the personnel of the Air Force to constantly adapt to new technologies, unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence, space technologies and cyber operations, sweeping away outdated dogmas. This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who participated in the ceremony of conferring the first officer rank and presenting the diplomas of the cadets - graduates and the certificates of the cadets for acquiring the professional qualification "sergeant" from the 75th class "April - 2026" of the "Georgi Benkovski" Military Aviation Academy. The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the assignment of an officer's rank is not just a solemn act, but above all a responsibility. “Today you are dedicating yourself to the sacred mission - guaranteeing the air sovereignty of the Motherland“, emphasized Radev and pointed out that military aviation is the bearer of the virtues and pride of the nation.

In his speech, Rumen Radev expressed his gratitude to the teachers at the “Georgi Benkovski“ Military Aviation Academy – – “the aviation Alma Mater, a school of patriotism and courage, for the dedicated work and high professionalism with which they meet the challenges of the new security environment. He thanked the public of the city of Pleven and the relatives who support and educate young people on their professional path.

After the ceremony, the Prime Minister visited the External Aviation Education Complex (ICAO) in Pleven at the Higher Air Force School (VVVU) “Georgi Benkovski“, where a solemn ritual was held to unveil bas-reliefs of aviators Professor Tsvetan Lazarov and Asen Yordanov, who bear the nickname “father of Bulgarian aircraft engineering“.