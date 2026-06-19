The summer season in Kavarna started with a scandal! Tons of concrete poured into a forest without permits

Large-scale construction on a forest territory in the protected area "Kaliakra" near Kavarna became the subject of institutional inspections, after the case was reported by the former mayor of the city and current municipal councilor Tsonko Tsonev. The case revealed serious violations, including the pouring of concrete and the felling of trees without the necessary permits,, commented novavarna.net.

Construction activities are taking place in the area of the former picnic "Bivaka", where, according to the information, an entertainment venue is being built. The signal was filed after publications on social networks, in which participants in the construction themselves share footage from the site. “I found out about the construction precisely from publications on Facebook. The videos clearly showed how construction activities were being carried out in forest, that's why I notified the competent institutions“, Tsonko Tsonev told Nova TV.

The Regional Forestry Directorate (RFD) - Varna confirmed that an on-site inspection had been carried out. The director of the institution, Eng. Todor Gichev, specified that a massive concrete base with a thickness of between 20 and 70 centimeters was laid on an area of about 1.5 acres. “We were not presented with any construction documents or a construction permit. This is a construction activity of the third or fourth category“, he explained.

A check by the Kavarna Municipality also found a lack of issued documents for the site. Mayor Elena Baltadzhieva indicated that the administration learned about the case from social networks and immediately sent a commission to the site. “The Kavarna Municipality did not issue a construction permit. After the inspection, a statement of findings was drawn up against the company that owns the property“, she added her.

The owner of the land is the company “Boutique Izkushenie“. Although the property is privately owned, it falls within a forest area, which requires a procedure for changing the purpose of the land – a step that was never initiated according to the RDG. Since the land is part of the “Kaliakra“ protected area, the investment intention should have been coordinated with the eco-inspection, but such a notification was not received either.

“I still can't believe that hundreds of cubes of concrete were poured into a protected area without a single necessary document“, commented Tsonko Tsonev during the inspection.

Attempts to contact the owner of the company, Kamelia Ivanova, were unsuccessful, and she herself filed a complaint with the police against the media, claiming that they had entered private property.

In addition to violations of the construction, the Regional Forestry Directorate reminds that the law prohibits the fencing of forest areas in a way that prevents free access. Acts worth 1000 leva have already been drawn up for the illegal logging found. The Kavarna municipality stated that after the completion of all administrative procedures, an order will be issued to remove the illegal construction.