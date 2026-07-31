Kosta Stoyanov: The KUB group in Varna is hiding behind new companies

The political party “Vazrazhdane“ insists on hearing the chairman of the State Security Agency Plamen Tonchev in the National Assembly immediately after the end of the parliamentary recess due to the activities of the Ukrainian group KUB. The motive for the request is the serious public interest in the continued work of the companies associated with the investor Oleg Nevzorov after their renaming, reports Bulgaria ON AIR television.

The MP Kosta Stoyanov pointed out in the program “Denyat ON AIR“ that Plamen Tonchev heads the State Agency “National Security“ from 2021, while the Ukrainian corporation begins its active work on Bulgarian territory in 2022.

„We requested the hearing because Plamen Tonchev has been the chairman of SANS since 2021. The Ukrainian group KUB began its activities on our territory in 2022 and continues to this day. During all this time, with the exception of a few months, it was Tonchev who was the chairman of SANS. We wanted to understand what measures he took“, commented Kosta Stoyanov.

The MP described the agency's report on the case as containing only general talk and devoid of any specifics. According to Stoyanov, this raises serious doubts about protectionism over foreign business.

„We will request a hearing of the chairman of SANS after the parliamentary recess. Bulgarian citizens need to know exactly what is happening and whether the umbrella over the Ukrainian group continues,“ the representative of “Vazrazhdane“ is categorical.

He added that the Minister of Justice has already requested the Notary Chamber to initiate criminal proceedings against a second notary involved in the scheme.

“Against the first one, a request has been made, now against the second one. There are other notaries. If we from 'Vazrazhdane' "If we had been in power, there would certainly have been people in prison, as well as expelled individuals from the Ukrainian group," said Kosta Stoyanov.

According to the MP, investor Oleg Nevzorov, whose offices in Varna have already been renamed, continues his activities without hindrance.

“There is official information that the KUB offices in Varna, which are in a central location, have already been rebranded with other companies and other names. I am worried that the illegal buildings will not be demolished soon. So far, only 22 statements of fact for illegal construction and only 12 orders for buildings have been issued, given that there are over 100 there. Even the mayor cannot cope,“ Stoyanov explained.

At the end of the conversation, the MP confirmed that in the upcoming presidential elections “Vazrazhdane“ will nominate its own party candidate.