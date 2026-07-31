Intense traffic. Measures at the borders and mountain passes

The road situation and measures of the API
- Truck restrictions: The Bulgarian Road Administration restricts the movement of trucks over 12 tons on the Trakia Motorway, Struma Motorway and the Kresna Gorge during the weekend.
- Difficulties with vignettes: There may be interruptions in the purchase of electronic vignettes due to an update of the toll system (information from www.api.bg).
- Alternative Detours: Passengers to Sofia on the I-1 Mezdra road – Botevgrad is using a detour through Skravena due to incidents (information from www.api.bg).
Heavy traffic at borders
- Border checkpoint Kalotina: A huge crowd and queues of cars are observed at the entrance and exit (data from www.mvr.bg).
- Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Point: Extremely busy traffic in the direction of Turkey due to guest workers (data from www.mvr.bg).
- Danube Bridge Ruse: The crossing has been restored in both lanes after repair work (data from www.mvr.bg).
- Stopping ferries: Oryahovo platforms – Becket and Svishtov – Zimnich are not working due to critically low level of the Danube River (data from www.mvr.bg).
Black Chronicle: Summary from the Fire Department and Traffic Police
- Потушени пожари: Огнеборците са ликвидирали 142 пожара за последното денонощие, като 115 са били в сухи треви (данни от mvr.bg/gdpbzn).
- Сигнали за инциденти: Екипите на ГДПБЗН са реагирали на общо 146 спасителни и аварийни повиквания (данни от mvr.bg/gdpbzn).
- Катастрофи по пътищата: КАТ отчита над 20 тежки ПТП-та в страната с десетки ранени граждани през изминалите 24 часа (данни от mvr.bg).
Условия за туризъм в планините
- Хубаво време: Условията за планински преходи през деня са много добри, времето е предимно слънчево (информация от www.pss-bg.bg).
- Силни ветрове: По високите части на Стара планина духа до силен и бурен вятър (информация от www.pss-bg.bg).
- Препоръки за жегите: ПСС съветва туристите да носят шапки, слънцезащита и обилно количество вода (информация от www.pss-bg.bg).