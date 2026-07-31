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Intense traffic. Measures at the borders and mountain passes

Intense traffic. Measures at the borders and mountain passes

RIA stops trucks, the fire department extinguishes over 100 fires per day

Jul 31, 2026 06:52 41

Intense traffic. Measures at the borders and mountain passes - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The road situation and measures of the API

  • Truck restrictions: The Bulgarian Road Administration restricts the movement of trucks over 12 tons on the Trakia Motorway, Struma Motorway and the Kresna Gorge during the weekend.
  • Difficulties with vignettes: There may be interruptions in the purchase of electronic vignettes due to an update of the toll system (information from www.api.bg).
  • Alternative Detours: Passengers to Sofia on the I-1 Mezdra road – Botevgrad is using a detour through Skravena due to incidents (information from www.api.bg).

Heavy traffic at borders

  • Border checkpoint Kalotina: A huge crowd and queues of cars are observed at the entrance and exit (data from www.mvr.bg).
  • Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Point: Extremely busy traffic in the direction of Turkey due to guest workers (data from www.mvr.bg).
  • Danube Bridge Ruse: The crossing has been restored in both lanes after repair work (data from www.mvr.bg).
  • Stopping ferries: Oryahovo platforms – Becket and Svishtov – Zimnich are not working due to critically low level of the Danube River (data from www.mvr.bg).

Black Chronicle: Summary from the Fire Department and Traffic Police

  • Потушени пожари: Огнеборците са ликвидирали 142 пожара за последното денонощие, като 115 са били в сухи треви (данни от mvr.bg/gdpbzn).
  • Сигнали за инциденти: Екипите на ГДПБЗН са реагирали на общо 146 спасителни и аварийни повиквания (данни от mvr.bg/gdpbzn).
  • Катастрофи по пътищата: КАТ отчита над 20 тежки ПТП-та в страната с десетки ранени граждани през изминалите 24 часа (данни от mvr.bg).

Условия за туризъм в планините

  • Хубаво време: Условията за планински преходи през деня са много добри, времето е предимно слънчево (информация от www.pss-bg.bg).
  • Силни ветрове: По високите части на Стара планина духа до силен и бурен вятър (информация от www.pss-bg.bg).
  • Препоръки за жегите: ПСС съветва туристите да носят шапки, слънцезащита и обилно количество вода (информация от www.pss-bg.bg).


Bulgaria