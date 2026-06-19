"Malyovitsa" answered Shishkov about the construction

„The modernization and reconstruction of the old chairlift from the village of Govedartsi to Malyovitsa (Samokov municipality) is completely legal, as all procedures in the legislation have been followed“. This begins in a statement from the press center of „Malyovitsa“.

Earlier today, Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov stated that illegal construction is currently taking place in the Malyovitsa region, which continues despite the ban of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

„The investment project has been approved by the Samokov municipality and a construction permit has been issued by the RDNSK - Sofia region. The investment intention is implemented entirely within the scope of an existing clearing, the length and width of which are fully preserved. The clearing was built in accordance with a permit from 1987. The site is used by "VI Hunting" Ltd. in accordance with a Notarial Deed for the Establishment of a Real Right of Use, by virtue of which "Bulgarian Tourist Union" grants the right of use to the company that entered into the investment intention", the press release states.

„It is the DNSK that stated in the Reasons for Decision No. СО-37-ПР/2025 of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Forestry - Sofia that the reconstruction and modernization of the clearing in question does not constitute new construction on land acquired within the meaning of § 3 of the Forestry Act and there is no legal obstacle to carrying out the activities described in the Investment Proposal. Representatives of the Directorate of the "Rila National Park", who participated in the inspection, have established that the construction activities are carried out outside the park boundaries and do not constitute a violation of the regimes and norms in force in the protected area", indicate from „Malyovitsa“.

„At the same time, the investment project was developed by qualified designers in the relevant design specialties, who bear professional and legal responsibility for the design solutions prepared by them. The project has also passed an independent conformity assessment by a licensed consulting company, which has certified its compliance with the essential requirements for construction and applicable regulatory requirements. Regarding the length of the route - it is preserved in its entirety, with the last two pillars on the territory of the "Rila“ Park serving as tensioners for the steel tow rope. The new facility (lift) does not need to have poles for tensioning the rope, as they enter an upper station and change their direction to a lower station. In the tow, as a facility, the upper station is a turn, and in the lift the upper station combines tensioning, turning and changing direction“, the press center also stated.

“The process investment intention does not envisage changing the purpose of the property. It does not envisage the development of new forest areas. It does not envisage the construction of a new route. It does not envisage a new urbanized site on forest territory. The old tow in the village of Govedartsi, Samokov Municipality, which transported tourists to Malyovitsa, was in a deplorable condition and dangerous for people“, also indicated from “Malyovitsa“.

“Does an accident have to happen in order for it to be modernized? The existing facility is not only morally obsolete, but also does not meet modern requirements for safety, comfort and energy efficiency, and its maintenance can in no way compensate for its shortcomings! The new four-seater lift has a capacity of 1520 people per hour. The idea of the investment proposal is to modernize an existing ski facility - a ski lift, into a new cableway for transporting people - a four-seater lift. For this to happen, the lower and upper stations, the supporting poles, the rope, and the means of transport of the cableway must be replaced. During the modernization, the route of the existing lift with its dimensions - length and width, and no woody vegetation will be cut down. The location of the poles will be preserved, and the old poles and foundations will be dismantled and the new ones will be built in the same places,“ the press release states.

“The investment intention provides contemporary and modern conditions for practicing various types of sports and tourism. On the other hand, the modernization ensures the safety of visitors. The new facility - a four-seater lift, consists of a lower and upper drive station; upper return station; 10 poles along the route. The horizontal length of the facility will be 621m, and the slope 676 meters. The capacity will be 1520 people per hour (currently the capacity of the tow is 900 people per hour), moving at a speed of 2.60 m/s. There will be 57 seats, and the trip in one direction will take 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

The project does not harm the environment, as it is related to replacing worn-out elements, replacing obsolete ones, ensuring safe conditions for use“, the press release also says.