A case has been filed on an appeal against the dismissal of the head of the Cadastre Service in Varna

A case has been filed in the Administrative Court in Varna on an appeal against the order of the executive director of the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre (AGKK) to remove the head of the service in the seaside city, the court announced.

The dismissal was caused by the events in the Baba Alino area. During a visit to Varna, the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov announced that the work of the head of the service will also be referred to the prosecutor's office.

The order of the director of the AGKK states that the head of the Varna service has been removed from work until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings, initiated on May 28 this year. According to the complainant, however, the order is entirely unlawful, as it lacks specific grounds and motives. It is pointed out that the AGKK refers to general and abstract statements to guarantee unhindered proceedings and prevent influence on employees.

The complainant's request is for the complete annulment of the order. The court must assess whether its preliminary execution will also be suspended. According to the complainant, the removal and deprivation of remuneration cause him difficult-to-repair material damage and seriously affect his good name, honor and dignity in society, where he is publicly associated with a case of illegal construction in the Baba Alino area.