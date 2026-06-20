Elderly people from a home in Drenovets have created their own vegetable garden

Elderly people, accommodated in the Home for the Elderly in the Vidin village of Drenovets, Rujintsi Municipality, have created their own vegetable garden. With a lot of desire, work and care, they grow tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, pumpkins and leeks, and working in the beds brings them not only a fresh harvest, but also a good mood.

Instead of spending their time in a monotonous everyday life, the residents of the home actively participate in caring for the garden with the help of the staff. For many, this activity brings back memories of village life and the years spent working in the fields. “For me, this means life. So there is still life in me and I can help, to produce something with my own hands," shared Petruna Petrova.

22 people live in the home, most of whom have difficulty moving. Despite this, everyone enjoys the garden and follows the development of the plants with interest. "We have leeks, tomatoes and cucumbers that have already set fruit. We water them, take care of them and enjoy them together. People constantly ask when they will be able to taste the first cucumbers," said the host Fidanka Rangelova.

Among the most active participants is 80-year-old Slavcho Todorov, who takes care of the watering. "I have worked the land all my life and was a tractor driver. Whatever there is to do, I help," he said.

According to the home's manager Petyo Petrov, the garden is much more than a place to grow vegetables. "Most people here have lived in country houses and are used to constantly working on something. For them, this is a huge variety. And the pleasure of consuming their own produce is even greater," he explained.

That's why everyone is already eagerly awaiting the first salad from their own harvest. "We will grow tomatoes and eat from our own production," said Petruna Petrova with a smile.