Dear, dear friends, have you ever thought about what the phrase “crisis PR“ means? I personally hadn't thought about it, but today I understood. As of today, I know. Crisis PR is when you screw up with the planes, to get someone to start dialing the phone for you.

This was written on "Facebook" the leader of the ITN Slavi Trifonov.

Today, the Foreign Minister, Velislava Petrova, called her Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi and told him: “It is excluded that any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East will be carried out from the territory of Bulgaria.“

Okay, aren't these people's legs getting shorter? Aren't their noses growing? I know why they lie like that. In fact, they are trying to lie to us. They deeply underestimate us, think we are stupid and go directly “through the millet“.

So, Velislava told Abbas Aragchi that the planes are not for military purposes. And look what Donald Trump said a few days ago on his social network Truth Social. I quote: “Thank you, Prime Minister Radev! Bulgaria supports Trump and approves support for American air bases despite threats from Iran.“

So! Now who should I believe? Velislava Petrova or Donald Trump? Which of the two is lying?

Donald Trump is not lying, because the Bulgarian parliament approved Radev's proposal to station American military tanker planes in Bezmer.

Okay, Velislava, how did you continue the conversation with Abbas Aragchi after you told him that these planes would not participate in supporting combat operations? You must have told him that these planes were here to transport Bulgarian popcorn from Bulgaria to Iran. Or yogurt. In any case, something that is not kerosene for combat aircraft.

Friendly advice. If you're going to lie, be prepared to get caught, because even to lie, you have to have talent.