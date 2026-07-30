Bogomil Bonev: There were no reforms in the budget. There is one huge reform - we are paying off our accumulated debts

I criticize this government, some ministers are a complete personnel failure, but compared to all of Borisov's governments and the assemblies, this is a good start to normality.

Therefore, the efforts of the guilty gerberas and Petrokhan's pink ponies for the current deficit to insinuate guilt for the government's budget are pathetic. And the attempts to blame Yotova for not exercising her right to veto are impudent.

Even this ridiculous Gyurov spoke out because he thinks he is winning dividends for the presidential race. This budget is nothing more than a continuation of what has been achieved by all the previous ones. With the difference that it pays off the unpaid debts so that the next one can start fresh.

There were no reforms in the budget. There is one huge reform - we pay off our accumulated debts. And they are over 3 billion euros. Borisov's borchoves, Asen - the financial misunderstanding, Kiro simply and their associates. Therefore, the frantic roar for Yotova to impose a veto means only one thing - an attempt to fail the government and then be accused of it.

This is what you are trying to achieve, thieves - to provoke a failure that you have prepared with your incompetence and then blame those who are trying to fix your messes. The government is harmful to Bulgaria, shouts Asen, who is the least thing, being in such a high place. No, you are harmful to Bulgaria at this moment.