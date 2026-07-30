The Ministry of Interior sharply accused the state prosecution of deliberately delaying a large-scale investigation into the siphoning off of millions of euros from the Burgas Water and Sewerage Company. According to the official position of the department from July 30, the inaction of the magistrates puts at risk the disclosure of a criminal network for financing political parties, and the slow actions are defined as a direct denial of justice.

At the end of June, the Ministry of Interior began action on a report of illegal practices in the water sector of the Burgas region. A scheme for manipulating water meters was established, through which commercial establishments paid officially greatly understated water bills, and the remaining part of the amount owed was handed over by hand.

„We have acquired data indicating damage of millions of euros to the state. We have reached the names of individuals who are direct participants in the political life of the country. Connections that raise reasonable suspicions of a scheme to fill black party coffers“, says the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev.

On July 15, the General Directorate for the Fight against Organized Crime detained a municipal councilor who is also the chairman of a local party structure. According to witness testimony, he not only patronized, but also personally led the scheme, receiving the funds collected by hand.

After the initial 24-hour detention of the suspect, the prosecutor's office refused to apply the standard procedure for extending the measure to 72 hours. Instead of filing charges, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office sent the case to the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office.

According to the leadership of the Ministry of Interior, the pre-trial proceedings traveled for seven days between the two cities, after which four prosecutors were dismissed. A supervising magistrate in the case was appointed only on July 30 - three weeks after the start of the investigation. The Ministry of Interior claims that this became possible only after the intervention of the Prime Minister and the subsequent public outcry.

The huge delay creates a real danger to the course of the investigation. “After such a long period, I assume that some of the witness statements may have been compromised, since the suspects are at large and have the opportunity to influence“, the position also states.

Ivan Demerdzhiev is categorical that the Ministry of Interior will continue its work regardless of the objects of operational interest. “Guaranteeing justice is the main function of the state. Denial of justice is tantamount to disintegration. I call on every conscientious prosecutor to distance himself from such actions and to be guided by the law“, he added.