"Let the deputies come to Bezmer to live until the planes are removed. We will vacate their houses"

The tension in Bezmer remains due to another protest against the relocation of American planes to the Bezmer airbase, bTV summarized.

Residents of Yambol region are protesting against the parliament's decision to deploy American tanker planes at the “Bezmer“ airbase. They are demanding more security guarantees and a review of the decision.

This is the second protest by residents of the area against the decision to temporarily deploy American tanker planes at the “Bezmer“ airbase. There are also residents from Sliven here. The disgruntled carry posters reading “Military planes out“.

After the discontent a week ago, today the protesters gathered in front of the Regional Administration building in Yambol, from where they are expected to march to the municipality building.

People express concerns about the security of the region amid the escalation of tension in the Middle East and fear that Bulgaria could be drawn into a possible conflict.

“People are worried about their security and are ready for protest actions“, says Stanislav Mitev, organizer of the protest.

According to Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, the tanker planes will be up to 8 in number, and with them – up to 250 servicemen.

The village addresses the deputies with an invitation.

„They will activate Article Five, so to speak, but what's the point. When they bomb us, we won't be there. Whether it's Article 5, 10 or 15, we won't be there“, says Stoyanka Miteva.

„Let the deputies come here, in Bezmer, to live until the planes leave. We will vacate their houses. Where will we go, in tents? Let them come here, when it's calm, when they can protect themselves. We are afraid“, says Stoyanka Miteva.

“I also call on the government and the National Assembly to come to Bezmer to meet if they believe it is safe here“, says Stoyan Marinov.

The protest march started shortly after 7 pm this evening. Before that, the protesters were in front of the Regional Administration building. For now, the situation is calm. However, there is a strong police presence in dozens of places in the city. There are police patrols.

“Usually they only look for us during elections. Then everyone is nice, everyone is so kind. But when the knife is pressed to the bone, no one cares about people's opinions," protesters comment.

“If a bomb falls, maybe then everything will be fine”, they say.

“We don't want foreign planes on our territory. That's it. Let them go back to where they came from,”, the disgruntled declare.