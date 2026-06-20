Media illusions against bloody reality on the roads

The Minister of Interior publicly stated that “the Ministry of Interior is not a revenue agency“. Only days later, however, he unprecedentedly engaged practically the entire resources of the Ministry of Interior – gendarmerie, Security and Traffic Police – mainly for inspections, acts and fines.

This was noted by the Road Safety Institute.

The result in ten days:

52,000 violations identified;

over 3.6 million euros in fines imposed;

no effect on road safety - none.

On the contrary. Before the start of the massive actions, 175 people died on the roads (20 more than last year). Just ten days later, they were already 200 - 30 more than in the same period last year.

These data show that no matter how much police resources are thrown on the road, the war on the roads cannot be won with control and sanctions alone.

The most dangerous suggestion is that the Ministry of Interior alone can solve the road safety crisis. This is not true. Road safety depends on 12 state institutions, not one.

We call on the Prime Minister to take political leadership and organize the work of all responsible institutions. As long as the state relies solely on police actions and media messages, the number of victims will continue to increase.