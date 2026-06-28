Progressive Bulgaria demands an audit of pension expenditures from 2020 to May 30, 2026.

"Progressive Bulgaria" demands an audit of pension expenditures, including the application of the Swiss rule, in the period from 2020 to May 30, 2026, BNR reports. MPs from the party have submitted a draft decision to assign the audit to the National Audit Office, which is expected to be discussed in the budget committee in parliament on Tuesday.

At the request of MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" Audits will be conducted at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the National Social Security Institute, and the subject of the inspection will be the changes in pension payments from 2020 to May 30 of this year. The insurance and pension model will be audited, including the Swiss rule, the determination of the minimum and maximum amount of pensions, old-age pensions and other types of pension payments.

Another draft decision will also assign an audit of the budgets for the period from 2020 to now, which coincides with the period of political instability and the increase in the imbalance between revenues and expenditures in the treasury. By September 30, the Court of Auditors will also have to present an audit of the expenditures made by the "Road Infrastructure" Agency.