The National Assembly elects a deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund and hears the Ministry of Interior

The new plenary week in the National Assembly opens with key votes and political tensions, reports the civic media Open Parliament.

The focus of the agenda is the election of a new leadership of the National Health Insurance Fund, a hearing of the acting Minister of Interior and the launch of large-scale financial audits.

The main highlights of the parliamentary program

NHIF Procedure : Parliament will hold a hearing and final selection of the admitted candidates for Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund. The procedure was launched earlier after turmoil in the management of the fund. The mandate of the new deputy governor will last 5 years.

: Parliament will hold a hearing and final selection of the admitted candidates for Deputy Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund. The procedure was launched earlier after turmoil in the management of the fund. The mandate of the new deputy governor will last 5 years. Hearing of Ivan Demerdzhiev : The Minister of the Interior will appear before the deputies to provide information regarding the Ministry of Interior's data on private jet flights of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski. The Minister is expected to clarify the origin of the funds for these flights and the identities of the other passengers on board.

: The Minister of the Interior will appear before the deputies to provide information regarding the Ministry of Interior's data on private jet flights of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski. The Minister is expected to clarify the origin of the funds for these flights and the identities of the other passengers on board. Large-scale inspections by the Court of Auditors : Deputies will debate three draft decisions on commissioning serious audits: Checking all social payments from the budgets of the MLSP and NSSI. Audit of Public Finance Management by the Ministry of Finance. Compliance Audit of Financial Management in the Road Infrastructure Agency (API).

: Deputies will debate three draft decisions on commissioning serious audits: International Agreements: The agenda also includes consideration of a bilateral agreement on cooperation and the defense industry, which, according to the proponents, has a ten-year term and was signed without prior sanction from the parliament.

Source: BNR