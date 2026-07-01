The case of "Baba Alino" reached the Bundestag: German MP inspects the "illegal city" of the Ukrainian group KUB

The People's Representative from „Vazrazhdane“ Kosta Stoyanov and the German Bundestag MP from „Alternative for Germany“, Borislav Gamanov, visited the area „Baba Alino“ near Varna, where the illegal city of the Ukrainian group KUB is located.

During the visit, Kosta Stoyanov stated that the goal is to present the case to German MPs and all countries that provide financial assistance to Ukraine.

„Today, the MP from „Alternative for Germany“ in the Bundestag Borislav Gamanov, who has a special mission to come, see, film and show the deputies in the Bundestag where part of the money they vote for as aid to Ukraine goes“, said Stoyanov.

Borislav Gamanov thanked Kosta Stoyanov for the investigation into the case and stressed that he would raise the issue with the German institutions.

“Thanks to you, this scandal came to light and I now have the opportunity, as a deputy of the German people, to follow the case and inquire about what is happening with the German taxpayer's money. While taxes in Germany are increasing and people are paying more and more, it turns out that Ukrainians are building luxury homes with these funds. This is unacceptable“, said Gamanov.

He added that “Alternative for Germany“ is the only political force in the country that consistently insists on control over the way German citizens' funds are spent.

Kosta Stoyanov thanked Borislav Gamanov and the “Alternative for Germany“ for their support, noting that the two parties are partners in the European political family “Europe of Sovereign Nations“.

“We are talking about an international organized crime group. Together with our partners and the MEPs from “Europe of Sovereign Nations“ we will continue to work on this case until the entire international money laundering scheme is revealed. These are funds that come from aid to Ukraine granted by the European Parliament and national parliaments. It is unacceptable to use this money to build illegal cities and carry out illegal actions on the territory of Bulgaria,“ Stoyanov said.

He was categorical that all countries that provide financial assistance to Ukraine must be notified of the case and know what their taxpayers' funds are being used for.