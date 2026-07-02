And Radev met with the Supreme Commander of NATO Allied Forces Europe

The security risks arising from the military crises in Europe's neighborhood, and the adaptation of the modernization processes of the armed forces to modern challenges, were discussed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev with the Supreme Commander of NATO Allied Forces Europe Gen. Alexis Grinkevich, who is visiting Bulgaria. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

During the conversation, a number of topics were discussed related to increasing the interoperability of the Bulgarian Army in NATO, increasing technology transfer to our country in the modernization process, accelerating the implementation of drones and countermeasure systems, and more effective use of the financial instruments of the Alliance and the EU in the field of defense, including for expanding regional connectivity.

Rumen Radev highly appreciated the joint exercises and training of units of the Bulgarian Army with various NATO member states, as well as the shared experience, expertise and analyses that contribute to strengthening the defense capacity of our country within the framework of common actions to ensure security and stability in Southeast Europe.