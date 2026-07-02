The Plovdiv Ring Road and the water supply from "Dospat-Vacha" are the main priorities of the MRDPW for the region

An interdepartmental working group with representatives of all responsible institutions will push the construction of the Plovdiv Ring Road. This was decided at a working meeting today by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, and the Regional Governor of Plovdiv, Georgi Yanev. It will be under the leadership of the Regional Governor. Every month, the members will present a report on the implementation of the tasks set, discuss cases that arose during the work and discuss upcoming activities.

„The Plovdiv Ring Road is a site of national importance and an extremely important connection. It will facilitate the movement of citizens and businesses from three districts and will contribute significantly to improving road safety and relieving traffic in the second largest Bulgarian city“, noted Arch. Shishkov. He pointed out that unfortunately, as with other infrastructure projects, there is a delay because the procedures have been abandoned. “We have to carry out a number of environmental and technical procedures, property expropriations and design, because we have partial actions for only about 2 km of the route“, commented Minister Shishkov. According to his estimate, the procedures will take about a year – a year and a half, but with maximum mobilization the period can be recalculated.

The project to double the existing southwestern bypass of Plovdiv has a total length of 18.720 km and covers the section from Asenovgradsko Shose to Pazardzhiksko Shose and the “Tsaratsovo“ road junction. The existing single road lane must be brought to a G23.5 gauge and become two lanes for traffic. “Road Infrastructure“ Agency has conducted a public procurement for the development of a technical project and a detailed design and construction plan for three separate positions. The first is for 2.1 km from the "Jumbo" store to the end of the bridge over the Maritsa River - south, including two new bridges and the Pazardzhiksko Shosse road junction - overpass over the roundabout. The second is 2.66 km long - from the "Jumbo" store to the "Tsaratsovo" road junction. Separate position 3 refers to 14 km from the end of the bridge over the Maritsa River - south to the Asenovgradsko Shosse roundabout. Part of the project is also the South-Eastern Bypass of Plovdiv - from the "Skobeleva Maika" road junction to the roundabout on Asenovgradsko Shose.

„The construction of the Ring Road is a strategic task for Plovdiv and the region. I thank Minister Shishkov for the understanding that the site should become a priority for the state, because the region deserves modern infrastructure, safe traffic and conditions for sustainable economic development“, said the regional governor Georgi Yanev.

The two also discussed follow-up actions for the implementation of the other strategic site for the Plovdiv region - water supply from the “Dospat-Vacha“ cascade. Georgi Yanev emphasized that the composition of the working group working on the implementation of the project will be updated. He emphasized that all available developments for implementation will be used, some of which date back to the 1980s. Minister Shishkov assured that the site is in the plans of the MRDPW and a guarantee for this is that the new team will include Deputy Minister Pavleta Pelovska and representatives of “Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD. “This is a strategic project of the government of Rumen Radev, which will solve the problems with the water supply of Plovdiv and Haskovo. It is important for people who will have access to clean and high-quality water. The costs of the Water Supply and Sewerage operator, who pays huge electricity bills to deliver water from wells to settlements, will also be reduced,“ pointed out Eng. Shishkov.