Radev proposed to Zelensky that Bulgaria and Ukraine jointly build the Belene NPP

Prime Minister Rumen Radev told the blitz control in parliament that he proposed to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Bulgaria and Ukraine jointly build the Belene NPP.

Radev indicated that he had spoken with Zelensky at a meeting in Brussels. “He proposed to buy the reactors from the Belene NPP again, and I proposed to him something else - “Let us and you build the Belene NPP together with European funds and provide you with electricity through Romania,” the Prime Minister said. This is our position and I think that this will be beneficial for Bulgaria if it happens, he added, BTA reported.

„We will not cancel the agreement with Ukraine, because it does not contain any specifics, no actions, no volumes of provision and no deadlines“, Rumen Radev said in response to a question from the leader of „Vazrazhdane” Kostadin Kostadinov.

„We say that regardless of who signed a given international agreement, be it a prime minister or a minister, it was signed by the state. This means institutionality and compliance with international law and Bulgaria cannot give such signals“, Radev pointed out. According to him, the agreements must be respected.

„If you have read the agreement carefully, you will see the following: to study the possibility of providing assistance and to identify potential ways of support – everything is in this spirit. We will not identify for now, we will not study, there are no commitments made in this agreement“, said the Prime Minister.

“It is clearly described there that Ukraine will strive to introduce, where possible, the study of the Bulgarian language, the defense of the rights and interests of our national minority. In addition, it is written that the two countries will work to combat mines in the Black Sea, as well as organized crime and money laundering“, noted Rumen Radev. It is written to cooperate as much as we can to guarantee the nuclear safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine, because we have an interest in this, added the Prime Minister.

The entire agreement revolves around studying the possibilities for support. We continue to study them, we have not made any specific commitments and if we come to something concrete, we will let you know, he added.