Roman Vassilev on "Baba Alino": Many interesting things are expected to come out in the case

Since you are a public figure, your personal life is public. There are several data arrays in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They are used in different ways. There is no obstacle to establishing a trip to Dubai or back. Flight lists are kept and can be checked. This was said by the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Sofia Roman Vassilev in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV, quoted by novini.bg

The PNR system is available to all countries. Through it, all facts can be established. We are talking about a trip to Dubai-Turkey and back - this can be established. Traveling by private plane has a route and number of passengers, he specified.

The truth will certainly become clear. It is obvious that somewhere in the Ministry of Interior someone is hiding information. The Ministry of Interior has access to many information arrays. The Border Police cannot not have information about who left Bulgaria and when, said journalist Yovo Nikolov.

A more thorough investigation will show what the truth is. It is morally reprehensible that Delyan Peevski and constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova traveled together in a private plane, he believes, adding that the terrain in Bulgaria is quite muddy.

How does Kalin Stoyanov know that there is data abuse?, the journalist asked.

Roman Vassilev specified that after there are reports of crimes committed, the prosecutor's office is obliged to conduct an investigation.

„I would divide things into three – "The fact that someone flies on a private plane is not a crime. There is a column in the declaration in which he declares what gifts he received, for the voyages, etc. regardless of who paid - it must be declared. The second topic - there is nothing wrong with someone paying for the flight, the question is what is the connection, what is the money, whether there is any hidden financing. And third, there is no criminal prosecution if the constitutional judge had not taken office, this is rather morally reprehensible under the code of ethics," explained Vassilev.

The former deputy chief prosecutor of Sofia explained that only payments in dollars fall under sanctions. According to him, there are no obstacles for an MP to receive his salary by bank transfer, despite the sanctions under the “Magnitsky“.

In connection with the requested resignation of the city prosecutor of the capital Emilia Rusinova by the Minister of Justice, Roman Vassilev commented that it could be done at the request of the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council and she could be removed for a period of three months. This is done in order to reduce the reputational risk, by commenting on the case.

The former Deputy Prosecutor General of Sofia is a proxy and represents one of the international investors in “Baba Alino“. In connection with the case of illegal construction, he stated: “Because a lot of things have been said, there are many omissions that need to be examined. Here, we are again placing politics above the law, above the right, all sorts of findings are being made. We all understand what the reputational risk is for these investors, by talking about money laundering. There are documents prepared by an international audit company that prove that my client's money is clean and of proven origin. "In his words, no one promised anything. He also said that many interesting things are expected to come out in the case.