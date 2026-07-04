Radev in the National Assembly: Bulgaria will block the new EU sanctions against Russia OVERVIEW

Bulgaria will express official reservations and block the new European Union sanctions against Russia, and the nuclear reactors from the unfinished Belene NPP will not be sold to Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his hearing within the framework of the blitz control in the National Assembly of July 3. The Prime Minister defended the decisions taken with the need to protect the national interest, financial discipline and energy stability of our country.

Key highlights from the Prime Minister's hearing

Position against the new EU sanctions and defense of “Lukoil Neftochim“

Reservations to sanctions : The Prime Minister confirmed that our country will impose reservations against the 21st package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation.

: The Prime Minister confirmed that our country will impose reservations against the 21st package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. Stability of the refinery : Radev stressed that the current sanctions regime, imposed including by the Swiss company “Litasko“, threatens to shut down the refinery in Burgas.

: Radev stressed that the current sanctions regime, imposed including by the Swiss company “Litasko“, threatens to shut down the refinery in Burgas. Avoiding arbitration : The cabinet will do everything possible to avoid international arbitration with the oil company. The arrival of representatives of “Litasko“ in Bulgaria is proof of the seriousness of the conditions set by Sofia.

: The cabinet will do everything possible to avoid international arbitration with the oil company. The arrival of representatives of “Litasko“ in Bulgaria is proof of the seriousness of the conditions set by Sofia. The personality of the Russian Patriarch: On the issue of possible personal sanctions against the Russian Patriarch Kirill, the Prime Minister stated that he is not interested in his personality, but he remains the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Rejection of the sale of the reactors for the “Belene“ NPP and a new energy strategy

No sales to Kyiv : Premier categorically rejected the planet for selling Bulgarian equipment from „Belene“ to Ukraine.

: Premier categorically rejected the planet for selling Bulgarian equipment from „Belene“ to Ukraine. Alternative proposal: The Bulgarian government did not propose to Kyiv jointly with citizens on the AEC on the Bulgarian territory, through any country and by providing and selling electricity to Ukraine. Talk on the basin line continues.

Budget, Financial Discipline, and Social Discontent

Financial framework : Minister-chairman of the prize for financial discipline when discussing the Russian budget.

: Minister-chairman of the prize for financial discipline when discussing the Russian budget. Civil protest: Parliamentary control coincides with the government, civil protest will meet with the cabinet „Radev“ before the People's Assembly. Protest that there is strong dissatisfaction with the high deficit in this year's budget, the allowances are frozen on the maichinskite, the dossiyata commission is closed and you risk geopolitical dependence on Russia.

Other topics from the day at the People's Assembly

Osven blitzcontrol from the prime minister, in the redovnia parliamentary control vzeha participation of seven ministers, among them Ivan Demerdzhiev, Dimitar Stoyanov and Iva Petrova. The focus in the debate is still there:

Окончателното гласуване на промените в The Law for the Ministry of Internal Affairs for expanding the powers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and the Border Police will meet unmanned aerial vehicles.

for expanding the powers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and the Border Police will meet unmanned aerial vehicles. Sharpen the connection between the parliamentary group at the PP and the traffic police regarding the flight to Delyan Peevski.

Izochnitsy:BGNES, BNT, parliament.bg, CROSS, NOVA