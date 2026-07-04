Air quality in Sofia after the fire near "Lyulin": there is no risk to citizens

The current data on air quality in the capital are very good, with the values showing an exceptional improvement over the last 24 hours. That is exactly why we chose this place to share them, as behind us are the boards of Sofia Municipality, on which information from the Executive Agency for the Environment is visualized. This was commented by the director of the "Climate" Directorate, Marin Marinov, during a briefing.

The data that is being observed show better values even than on a normal summer day. Regarding the reports from citizens in the capital's "Lyulin" district, who felt a smell and gassing after yesterday's fire was extinguished, the municipality explains that after 7:00 p.m. last night, the air began to improve with each passing hour. The current values do not pose any risk to the population and citizens, assures Marinov.

He adds that the information from the official monitoring stations has been verified, of good quality and processed. For this reason, there is no need to take additional measures, such as locking children in kindergartens, since the data is really good.

Regarding the questions about possible increased amounts of benzene in the atmosphere after the incident, the municipality explains that the only way to understand where the smoke cloud from the fire is located was precisely by tracking these values. "Benzene was not in higher concentrations than what is observed in normal winter months", explains the director of the "Climate" Directorate, emphasizing that the atmospheric air is currently clean and people can enjoy the holidays.