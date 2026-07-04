A pet python went to a playground in Stara Zagora

An unusual signal woke up the municipal services in Stara Zagora last night. At around 1:00 a.m., a message was received on the municipality's duty phone about a snake spotted in the area of a playground, Nova TV reported.

According to initial information, the reptile was described as a yellow snake. Danko Stoev responded to the scene and determined that it was actually a python. The snake was caught and safely removed.

Stoev later contacted the owner of the reptile, who was out of town at the time. The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water has been notified of the case, where they will check whether the owner has the necessary documents to raise the python and how it ended up in the area of the playground.