Iliya Lazarov is the new chairman of the UDF

At the National Accountability and Election Conference of the UDF today, Iliya Lazarov, an MEP and the former secretary general of the party, was elected chairman. The conference elected the former chairman Rumen Hristov, the chairman of the UDF-Sofia and municipal councilor Anton Koychev, the mayor of Karlovo Emil Kabaivanov and the chairman of the UDF-Varna Yanko Stanev as deputy chairmen. Miglena Goranova was elected as the general secretary.

At the beginning of the forum, Rumen Hristov handed out membership cards to young people who wished to become part of the blue party.

The National Conference adopted a political declaration related to the upcoming presidential elections:

The Union of Democratic Forces, the first democratic community in Bulgaria after the end of communism, which put the country on the path to full membership in NATO and the European Union, carried out the change of the system from communism to a market economy, and accepted freedom in all its dimensions as the value basis of society, defines winning the presidential elections by the democratic community as the most important political task.



There is no democratic community in which the UDF does not participate.



There is no chance of winning the presidential elections without the joint efforts of all political forces in this community, including GERB and the UDF.



The other would be simply participation for the sake of participation and victory for the left. And this would be another betrayal of the people who unwaveringly support and vote for the values of democracy.



The presidential elections are a historic chance for the Bulgarian democratic community to unite and repay the trust of our voters with mature political actions that will lead to victory.



The UDF calls on and will work with all democratic parties to nominate a common candidacy for president and vice president of Bulgaria.