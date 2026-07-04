Lyubomir Zhechev: Peevski may be prosecuted for "Bulgartabac"

"We should not close our eyes. We should not blindly believe in the intentions of the PB, especially since they currently have full power and can do whatever they want". This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by vlogger Lyubomir Zhechev, who is the author of a film related to the money in Corpbank.

According to him, it is reasonable to assume that Peevski's money for the flights came from Corpbank. He pointed out that it is not without significance when a constitutional judge rides on board with a deputy sanctioned under the "Magnitsky". She denies it, but I hope it will be easy to understand who is lying, said Zhechev and added:

"The documents that Demerdzhiev presented contain a factual error, which further makes us doubt. The report should have been provided to him by the Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Terrorist Organization, which has data from partner services and should know better than what Desislava Atanasova provides, namely that she simply flew to Istanbul. She may have transferred to the private plane from there - these are assumptions that I believe we will understand in the coming days. If this too cannot be established who is lying at the moment, it would be absurd".

He admits that someone may have deleted some of the information.

In his words, the information about the satellites is no less important because it reveals the path of the money:

"Nikolay Staykov conducted an additional investigation, which from 2015 to 2022, the civil flights on which Peevski traveled, before being sanctioned under "Magnitsky", show that there are over 220 flights, and most often his satellites are connected to "Bulgartabac". And "Bulgartabac" was privatized in 2011 during GERB and since then it has been constantly said that the real owner is Peevski".

According to Lyubomir Zhechev, "Bulgartabac" is one of the things for which Peevski can be investigated, if someone wants to do so:

"If it is proven and all the flights draw attention to the fact that he most likely has some interests related to "Bulgartabac" - if money laundering is proven, there is no statute of limitations for this type of crime. This is one of the things for which he can be prosecuted. "Bulgartabac" was privatized with a loan from the Bulgarian National Bank, which was never repaid. Then the stamps were sold. People involved in tobacco production, because of the bankruptcy of "Bulgartabac Holding", lost their livelihood, but then the state pays them subsidies, something like compensation for destroying their business - complete absurdity".

In his words, everything reveals the picture of a country overcome by corruption:

"I even have the feeling that they are no longer bothered by the fact that everything is known about them and they are not making any effort to hide it. If there is so much information, but there is still not a single investigation initiated and possibly an indictment filed, the situation becomes truly desperate. And this new government, which came with the intentions and requests that it will dismantle the oligarchy, will collapse very quickly. Although I do not see any political party in the current parliamentary situation that can offer an alternative, I believe that if not in 1-2 years, then at least in 5 there will be some new people who will come with pure intentions and without skeletons in the closet, who will hold them and make them become part of this status quo.

Lyubomir Zhechev does not expect the case to go very far and have criminal consequences.

"The head of the SGP is Peevski's man - I don't know which dwarf is from the eight - Emilia Rusinova. The other thing I heard is that along with these signals against Peevski, he himself has sent a signal so that the documentation from the GDBOP can be requested by the SGP and sink into nothingness again. But given the fact that the PB has 131 MPs, I find it hard to believe that the fact that you still hold the prosecutor's office can earn you any indulgence. On the contrary - things will escalate even more if you become even more impudent".

However, he is worried that there are enough requests and signs that Radev's government rather wants to replace the representatives of key leadership positions with convenient people of their own. "This, in order to be revealed to the public on a large scale, may take even 10-15 years to reveal the dark intentions of the current ruling party", the vlogger explained.

"If they remove Peevski, they will deservedly earn political dividends, the love of the people, but on the other hand, if they appoint convenient people to beat up their current political opponents, but turn a blind eye to corruption related to their actions, nothing good awaits us", he warned.

Stoyan Mavrodiev has something to tell, I hope he will do it, he added. According to him, however, the only way for this to happen is to have political backing, i.e. to know that the new government will not screw him over.

According to him, there are indications that the currently elected deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, has patronized and participated in corruption schemes. Although the PB received these reports and knows about all this, they appointed him again, he noted and asked: "What conclusions can we draw now about the fight against the mafia?".

Rumen Radev was elected with 1.4 million votes - for many people he is the hope, he is a savior, Zhechev emphasized. He pointed out that there is also a theory that the topic of Peevski's flights is being raised now to divert attention from the budget, which a number of economists said had not been such a catastrophic budget since the time of Zhan Videnov.

"Are so many capital expenditures and additional salaries and increases in the costs of maintaining the administration due to the elections planned in the budget, because now presidential elections are coming".

The prosecutor's office's control levers are a database of compromising material, he pointed out and expressed his expectation that this government will also try to access them.

"I don't expect anything different, considering that Rumen Radev is currently in power. For me, this is the most worrying thing. I am sure they will try to do it. I don't believe in good intentions".