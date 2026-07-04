UDF will support Daniel Valchev for president

The new chairman of UDF, Iliya Lazarov, stated that no changes are expected in the party's political course after his election as leader. On the air of “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS, he emphasized that the policy that UDF is currently following is being developed jointly with the previous chairman, Rumen Hristov. “Therefore, do not expect major upheavals with my assumption of office“, said Lazarov.

“We are in coalition relations with GERB within the framework of the 52nd National Assembly and we continue to be in a coalition“, said the leader of the UDF.

On the topic of the upcoming presidential elections, Lazarov said that the right-wing political forces must nominate a common candidate if they want to be a real factor in the race. According to him, President Iliana Yotova will probably run for head of state and will be a serious opponent.

Iliya Lazarov is the new chairman of the UDF

Lazarov also commented on the proposed candidacy of lawyer Daniel Valchev. “He is a respected lawyer with whom we have worked together. I have the best feelings for him and if he is not a purely party candidate, we in the UDF will discuss his candidacy“, he also said.

The UDF leader admitted that participation in the previous government was difficult because of the joint work with the BSP. “Although we were together with the BSP, we have serious ideological differences. But we entered this coalition so that Bulgaria could enter Schengen and become part of the eurozone“, said Lazarov.

In his words, this is precisely what fulfilled the historical mission of the UDF - for Bulgaria to become part of the free Western community.

Ilia Lazarov also commented on the claims of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev about an alleged joint flight between Delyan Peevski and Desislava Atanasova. “In my opinion, this information is an active measure to divert attention from the bad budget presented by Rumen Radev's cabinet“, he said.

Regarding the demands of “Democratic Bulgaria“ and “Vazrazhdane“ for the resignation of Desislava Atanasova as a constitutional judge, Lazarov described them as politically motivated. “This is a PR campaign by “Vazrazhdane“ and a guilty conscience on the part of “Democratic Bulgaria“. It was the DB that voted for Desislava Atanasova as a constitutional judge“, he pointed out.

Lazarov also commented on Rumen Radev's position regarding his reservations regarding the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, including the measures against the Russian Patriarch Kirill. According to him, such sanctions can be used by Moscow for domestic political propaganda. “When sanctions are imposed against the Russian Patriarch, the impression is created that the Western world is waging a battle against the Russian Orthodox Church. In this way, we are doing a huge service to Russian propaganda. This is a wrong move“, said the leader of the UDF.