Vladislav Panev: Parliament must verify the data on the flights of Atanasova and Peevski

The Parliament must verify all the circumstances surrounding the allegations of a joint flight of the constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova and the leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski. This was stated by the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Vladislav Panev in the studio of “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

In his words, if the information provided is confirmed, this would raise the issue of unregulated contacts. Panev specified that if the data turns out to be incorrect, there should also be consequences for the responsible persons or institutions.

The MP also commented on the idea of resuming the “Belene“ NPP project jointly with Ukraine. According to him, such a request seems to be aimed mainly at domestic political use. Panev stressed that the key issue is whether a private investor can be found and what the final price for consumers would be.

On the topic of sanctions against Russia and the case surrounding “Lukoil“, Panev said that it is not clear whether Prime Minister Rumen Radev's intention means a veto or abstention. According to him, Bulgaria should carefully choose the topics on which it takes a different position from the majority in the EU.

Panev also expressed doubt about the claims that the refinery was about to close. According to him, there is a lot of speculation around the topic, and so far “Lukoil Neftochim“ has continued to operate despite various warnings over the years.

The MP also commented on the 2026 budget, indicating that the government is afraid of reforms. According to him, it should be seen “pen by pen“ what the capital expenditures will be used for, instead of just discussing the total numbers.

Panev confirmed that he is already a member of the DSB and described his decision as logical due to the long-standing joint work within the framework of “Democratic Bulgaria“. He said that he was impressed by Yordan Ivanov's vision for the development of the party and the country before the upcoming election of a new leadership.