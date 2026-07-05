Black Chronicle and Searches: The Struma Tragedy and the Operation for Natalia Mark the Morning

Four victims after drowning in the Struma River, round-the-clock operations to find a kidnapped girl near Varna and permanent arrests for major financial crimes. These are the main highlights from the bulletin of the Ministry of Interior and judicial institutions as of this morning. Sunday begins with serious developments in incidents from the past few days and an increased presence of rescue teams on the ground.
Search and rescue operations
- The tragedy in the Struma River is complete: Rescue teams found the body of the second missing child in the waters of the river near Kyustendil. The total number of victims in the serious accident reached four people - a grandmother, a grandfather and two children. The report was filed by a third, younger child, who managed to save himself and go out onto the road for help.
- It's been six days without a trace of 11-year-old Natalia: For more than 120 hours, the Ministry of Interior and dozens of volunteers have been searching forested and agricultural areas in Eastern Bulgaria. The girl was kidnapped from the village of Konstantinovo after a domestic violence scandal committed by her mother's criminal ex-partner Asen Simeonov. The AMBER Alert and BG-Alert systems were activated in three districts - Varna, Burgas and Shumen. Despite receiving over 10 signals after the alarm was activated, there has been no confirmed trace of the two to date.
Court decisions and crimes
- A fake cashier remains in custody for a million-dollar fraud: The Sofia District Court imposed the most severe measure of detention "detention in custody" on 39-year-old Ginka Borisova. She is accused of impersonating a person associated with a political organization and deceiving 25 people into taking out loans totaling over 807 thousand euros with the promise of easy profits through European projects.
- The scandal with the illegal construction near Varna: After the large-scale investigations into the illegal city in the area of "Baba Alino", the court released the only detainee, Stanislav Radev, under the lightest measure. At the same time, the former chief architect of the "Primorski" region Valentin Koychev, accused of illegal certificates for 20 buildings, remains with a measure of “subscription“.
Serious accidents and traffic situation
- Chelen sblsk for drinking for Montana:The shuttle car accident between cars „BMW“ and „Audi“ temporarily close the passage „Petrohan“ region village of Ponor. The 70-year-old driver undertook a risky operation at extremely high speeds (about 150 km/h). His wife was in critical condition in the hospital before him, but they are giving him water for another car – to the village of Dolno Ozirovo Rumen Georgiev – I did it without any injuries.
- The motor is driven into the grain truck in Vrachansko:In another incident, the region of the village of Lipnitsa, a motorcycle is driven into the commercial goods camp, exalting the grain. The victim of the incident, his wife, was transported in a hurry to the hospital with an air line.
Dnesday, July 5th, minister at the Ministry to shake off the work of their professional holiday, but promptly be on duty and save the actions in the country will continue without interruption.
Izochnitsy: bTV, BNT, BTA, NOVA