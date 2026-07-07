IME: The quality of road surfaces in our country has been steadily declining

The quality of road surfaces in Bulgaria has been steadily declining in recent years.

According to data from the Institute for Market Economy, the share of sections in good condition has decreased from over 40% before 2023 to 37% in 2025.

The situation by region is highly fragmented.

The best maintained road networks are in Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Targovishte, Sliven and Varna, where a significant part of the roads have minimal damage.

At the same time, in the districts of Montana, Razgrad and Vratsa, over 50% of the pavements need serious repairs, with Northern Bulgaria generally lagging behind in maintenance. By the end of 2025, the country will have 877 km of highways, of which only 49% are in good condition.

About 40% of them have damage between 10 and 30%, while 11% of highway sections are in poor condition with damage over 30%.