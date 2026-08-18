Kaloyan Metodiev: The first 100 days of the government are a disaster

The first 100 days of the current cabinet are a disappointment and are characterized by a lack of reforms and serving lobbyist interests, Darik radio reports, citing an analysis by political scientist Kaloyan Metodiev in the program “Darik's Day“.

According to Kaloyan Metodiev, the expected reforms during the first 100 days have not been implemented, and the government has acted contrary to its promises. "What should have been done in the first hundred days as reforms in the state and as promises, was not done, but exactly the opposite was done", the political scientist commented. He criticized the government for the lack of an officially presented management and legislative program before the National Assembly, even though the ruling party has 131 deputies. The document was published apocryphally in the evening on the website of the Council of Ministers, which, according to Metodiev, is a precedent in the history of the parliamentary republic. The analyst adds that the cabinet has made numerous blunders and openly serves oligarchic circles, with the interests of the gambling, pharmaceutical and energy lobbies being staked in the budget. "I don't know of any other government that has made 100 blunders in 100 days", he states.

In his analysis, Metodiev expresses concern about the loss of foreign policy authority and the concluded international agreements. "The goal of politics is to have results. For this society, life expectancy, gross domestic product, socio-economic indicators, incomes, health status should rise", the guest in the studio points out. According to him, the lack of competence in the field of economics and international politics turns the state into easy prey for foreign interests. He gives as an example the agreement with “Botas“ and warns that the country is becoming more and more dependent. "He is in the role of a debtor, held by the throat, who does whatever he is told", the political scientist states, adding that the state is not a private company that can simply go bankrupt.

In connection with the upcoming presidential vote, Kaloyan Metodiev is categorical that the elections will be key to guaranteeing the democratic nature and balance of power in the country. "We need a corrective to this model. Because if they take the presidential power, and it will be sustainable for 5 years, the progressives will then move on to the local power as well", the analyst predicts. He warns that the main goal of the ruling party is to control the Supreme Judicial Council. Metodiev calls for unity behind a bold and categorical candidacy that will oppose the current model and the oligarchy, emphasizing that the stake is the future of Bulgaria in all spheres – economy, social development and security.