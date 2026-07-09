Something that has been built for 36 years cannot be dismantled in a month or two. This is what Prof. Ivo Hristov said on the show “Face to Face“ regarding the oligarchic model.

In his words, this means destroying the entire structure of the Bulgarian post-socialist state after 1989. “And no one is interested in that anymore, no matter how strange it may be“.

“The elites, who are the main beneficiaries of this model, are not interested. Our Western partners are not interested, despite the official rhetoric, in a country that is easy to govern - with a corrupt elite that can be kept on a short leash and do what they are told. And, on the third hand, there are no social groups inside the country, no vitality that can reverse this oligarchic model“, he pointed out.

According to Prof. Hristov, Bulgaria, like many other countries from the former Eastern Bloc, is placed in a general corridor of opportunities. “It is a consequence of the results of the end of the Cold War and the insertion of Bulgaria into the American military-occupational, economic, political and ideological zone“.

“For this reason, sharp movements outside these parameters cannot be made. Whoever claims the opposite is either a demagogue, a liar, or a fool. One of the three - choose yours“, he said.

In his words, what individual governments in Bulgaria or individual political leaders who have the capacity to do so can do is, within the framework of these strategic parameters, still maximally expand the movement in one or the other direction, protecting the national interest.

“The big problem of the government so far was that even within these limited foreign policy and geopolitical opportunities, they dug the bottom. They imposed more restrictions, very often even those that were not wanted by the masters outside. The current government is trying to move within the set geopolitical corridors of opportunities for the first time. We will all benefit if it succeeds“, believes Prof. Hristov.

According to him, diplomacy with Moscow is possible. “You withdraw NATO's effective forces beyond Russian borders, remove strategic weapons from there, stop the course towards World War III, which we are stubbornly heading towards, and then, of course, there will be diplomacy. Because everyone chooses in the cause-and-effect chain over the past 20 years of aggravated relations between Russia and the Western bloc only one or another element - the coup in 2014 or the start of the war in 2022“.

In his words, they should be viewed in a common cause-and-effect relationship. “It is NATO's movement to the east, the encirclement of Russia, attempts to overthrow the government there, change the regime and turn it into a raw material appendage. That is“.

“I don't see anyone who wants to stop the war in Ukraine. The decision for this escalation is strategic, it was taken a long time ago and goes beyond the personal whims and desires of one or the other. This is a strategic decision that was taken with one very important motive - preserving the Western-centric dominance over the world. For this purpose, they can go through anything, literally“, the expert commented.

Prof. Hristov explained that the goal is clear - the collapse of Russia and its transformation into a part of the so-called “Western bloc“ and a very important military asset in the encirclement of China.

“We are somewhere at the beginning of the construction of the two militarily opposing blocs, which, God forbid, will reach the Third World War. We see the protostructures of one bloc - Russia, China, and probably other countries related to them, on the one hand, and the clearly outlined Western-centric bloc around the United States - on the other“, he commented.

In his words, NATO 3.0 is the rebellion of the European part of NATO against the master USA. “Because the USA has an idea of strategic withdrawal from Europe. It has a clearly defined strategic goal. “We have a limited resource that must be redirected against China“, the USA says. For this reason, yesterday's European vassals must play the role, as the official cliché says, of taking greater responsibility for the bloc's defense capability“, he said.