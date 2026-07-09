The Council of Ministers confirmed the reservations expressed by Radev on the 21st EU sanctions package against Russia and Belarus

The government approved the position of the Republic of Bulgaria on the 21st EU sanctions package against Russia and Belarus, the press center of the cabinet reported.

Bulgaria supports the EU policy of exerting pressure that would lead to Russia engaging in serious negotiations and ending the war in Ukraine.

Within the framework of discussions on the topic in the European Union, Bulgaria calls for adherence to the fundamental principle that the European Union sanctions aim to strengthen this pressure without causing significant negative consequences for the Member States of the European Union.

In forming Bulgaria's position, the analyses and opinions received from all competent national authorities were taken into account, with a view to taking into account the country's interests. Approval was also received from the Coordination Group for the Implementation of the European Union's Restrictive Measures during a meeting on June 30 this year.

Bulgaria will continue to defend its objections on three topics. Our country believes that a possible inclusion of the Russian Patriarch Kirill in the European Union's sanctions lists would not have an economic and financial effect for Russia. Such a measure cannot contribute to stopping the war. At the same time, such an inclusion is likely to be used for propaganda purposes, including to fuel anti-European sentiment.

In second place is the proposal regarding Vagit Alekperov, owner and former chairman of “Lukoil“. The analysis carried out shows that this proposal would have significant negative consequences on the functioning of the companies of the “Lukoil“ Group, which are structurally important for the Bulgarian economy.

Our country also has objections on an issue concerning the supply of spare parts for the Sofia metro.