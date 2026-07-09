Absurdity in Haskovo: 880,000 euros paid to replace non-existent water supply

The police in Haskovo are investigating a public procurement for the replacement of water supply for villages in the Stambolovo municipality. The inspection showed that it was paid for a section where there is no water supply, informs bTV.

The pumping station is located in the village of Svetoslav, above which are the catchments. A total of 8 kilometers of water supply pipes to the villages of Svetoslav and Pchelari depart from it.

Their replacement, according to a project by the regional ministry, is for 1.6 million euros. Construction began in November last year.

Before the elections in April this year, the contractor was paid a total of nearly 880,000 euros in two invoices. The completed section according to documents has been certified with the signature of the mayor of Stambolovo Adnan Yildiz.

"We requested 35% from the MRDPW – the first payment, our first request was like this. The MRDPW returned the request to us, they said that we should also write down 10%, because if we don't receive these 10% in the form of an advance, in the end the arithmetic won't work out, because that's how it's planned. 45, 50 and they transferred 45% to us“, says Adnan Yildiz.

The water pipeline came into the sight of the services at the beginning of this month.

„This is one of the pipes, which, upon arriving at the scene, the police found out that it was not laid in the ground. But according to documents, there is a water supply system here, which is also paid for“, points out Maria Georgieva.

In a 600-meter section, which is activated and paid for, according to documents, the water supply system has also been disinfected and tests have been carried out, that is, it has been connected to the network. However, on site, the police found an excavator that was still laying pipes.

Work is still going on at the site today.

„We've already finished the work. We're already about a kilometer away, we're almost done“, says a worker.

„A lot of stones are coming out, the excavators are having a hard time“, points out another worker.

According to the mayor of Svetoslav, the water supply system is important for the village.

„We have many accidents, constant accidents and they were eternit pipes. And they were carcinogenic and they are being replaced now“, says Ahmed Zaid, mayor of the village of Svetoslav.

“45% have been activated, the construction and installation work carried out is over 70%. Even after a certain percentage, the company must ask us for the second interim payment“, says Adnan Yildiz.

The police announced that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated, the materials for which have been sent to the prosecutor's office. They confirmed that a notification letter has been received and the proceedings are with the supervising prosecutor.

The contractor company declined to comment. The company is owned by the wife of the regional leader of the DPS Mehmed Ataman, whose phone was switched off all day.