Lyubomir Datsov: There have been no budget reforms for nearly 20 years

“Proven good practice in budgeting shows that when reforms are made, they not only solve the problem of the deficit, but also create added value in the long term. The model of the Bulgarian budget has not been changed in the last 15-20 years and in practice we are starting the reforms from the very beginning again.“

This was revealed to “The Day Begins" on BNT, former Deputy Minister of Finance and current member of the Fiscal Council Lyubomir Datsov.

He emphasized the need to introduce program budgeting, since citizens are not so much interested in the amount of expenses, but in the quality of the services that the state provides in return.

According to him, the period 2026-2027 will be among the most favorable for the Bulgarian economy in the coming years.

“If reforms are to be made, they must be implemented precisely in a period of stable revenues and a favorable economic environment“, Lyubomir Datsov also said.

According to him, the current administration is not changing the established inertia in budget policy and shows no intention of doing so. According to him, the draft Budget 2026 lacks measures and policies that would outline a different approach.

“I don't believe the stories about the bright future of the state that we hear from the government“, commented Datsov.