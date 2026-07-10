Andrey Raichev on "Magnitsky": It is unacceptable to deal with our internal issues through foreign law

Political expert Petar Cholakov stated on Nova TV that the actions of the Minister of Internal Affairs against Delyan Peevski represent a serious request to fulfill the promises of the ruling party.

„He has taken up the topic very seriously. Obviously, those who elected this government have such hopes for him“, he pointed out. According to him, Bulgaria has already shown that it is difficult for it to deal with such problems on its own.

Political scientist Andrey Raichev, for his part, defended the thesis that the resolution of such cases should not depend on the American "Magnitsky" law.

"It is unacceptable for Bulgaria to deal with its internal issues through a foreign law," he said. According to him, the country needs an "honest and formidable prosecutor at the head of the prosecutor's office," and the main problem is to overcome the suspicion that Peevski influences the judicial system.

Political scientist Hristo Panchugov disputed the thesis that the replacement of prosecutors in itself will lead to a result. According to the political scientist, real change will come only by limiting financial influence, Panchugov said. He added that greater transparency in public procurement and control over public funds are needed, and not just the selection of new prosecutors.

The three also commented on the foreign policy positions of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

According to Raichev, he does not stand on either of the two extreme poles in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

„He says only one thing - you will not win the war with Russia militarily“, said the sociologist.

In his words, „the only way out of this war is a treaty in which Russia is sufficiently satisfied and we are satisfied“.

However, Cholakov believes that Radev is „simultaneously on both fronts“ to maintain the support of both pro-European and more favorable voters towards Russia.