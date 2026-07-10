RIEW-Sofia conducts extraordinary inspection at waste plant, violations found

During an extraordinary inspection carried out on July 8 this year by the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) - Sofia, violations were found at the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant, the eco-inspection reported, quoted by dariknews.bg.

Violations of the terms of the current complex permit were found. Storage of produced RDF fuel outdoors, outside the designated areas for this activity, as well as failure to comply with the regulatory requirement to ensure remote access in real time to the video surveillance system of the Integrated System of Municipal Waste Treatment Facilities of Sofia Municipality - "Sadinata" site, despite the previous instructions, the inspection added. For the violations found, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Water - Sofia took administrative and penal actions and issued mandatory prescriptions with deadlines for implementation.

During the inspection, a number of circumstances related to the operation of the facilities and the organization of the technological process were also established. It was found that all 16 cells for receiving waste and all 26 cells for biodrying were filled, one of the four conveyor belts to the separation installation was not working and one of the two conveyor belts to the RDF production workshop was not functioning. At the time of the inspection, the waste was deposited in cell 4, with uncontaminated areas.

It was also established that the input scale was not functioning due to ongoing repairs. By the end of the inspection, the repairs had been completed and the scale had been brought into normal operating mode, and during the repair period, waste was received through the output scale. The area outside the landfill, where previously unregulated plastic waste and RDF were found to be stored, has been cleaned up and no waste was present at the time of the inspection.

As a result of the inspection, the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Sofia issued mandatory instructions - Sofia Municipality to cease storing waste outside the boundaries of the Integrated System of Municipal Waste Treatment Facilities of Sofia Municipality - the "Sadinata" site, outside the limits permitted by the current comprehensive permit, as well as Sofia Municipality to strictly comply with the requirements for ensuring remote access in real time to the video surveillance system. The deadline for the implementation of both instructions is permanent.

The extraordinary inspection is part of the consistent control that the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection - Sofia exercises over the activities of the enterprise. In 2025 alone, the inspection carried out 10 inspections of municipal waste treatment facilities of the Sofia Municipality and drew up 12 acts establishing administrative violations, with the measures provided for in the law being taken for each violation established.