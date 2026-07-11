On July 7, 2026, the Israeli government plane Boeing 767-338ER with registration 4X-ISR, known as “Wings of Zion“ (Knaf Tzion), made an unusual flight to Sofia. According to data from the flight tracking systems Flightradar24 and FlightAware, the machine took off from the Nevatim air base (in the Beer Sheva area) at around 11:06 local Israeli time and landed at Sofia Airport at 13:40 Bulgarian time. After a stay of exactly 47 minutes, the plane took off back to the same base, where it landed at around 16:42 local time, the website writes BlagoevgradOnline.bg.

This is not a regular commercial flight. The plane is part of the Israeli Air Force and serves as the main means of transport for the Israeli government – it is used to transport the prime minister and president on international visits, as well as for other sensitive tasks.

What is the “Wing of Zion“

The plane is a modified Boeing 767 with an increased range, which allows flights over 10,000 km without refueling. Inside there is a private office, a bedroom, a conference room and systems for secure satellite communication. These features make it not just a luxury transport, but also a flying command post from which real-time coordination and communication can be carried out.

Geopolitical context

The day of the flight coincided with an escalation in the region. Iran attacked merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the United States launched retaliatory strikes. The next day, July 8, a NATO summit was held in Ankara. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev participated in this meeting in Turkey.

Why did the plane land in Sofia?

With a range of over 10,000 km, it was not necessary to make an intermediate landing to refuel with fuel. The direct distance between the Nevatim base and Sofia is about 1600-1700 km, and the real route (which bypasses Turkey) is about 1900 km.

A meeting with Prime Minister Radev on Bulgarian territory was also not possible – he was in Ankara for the NATO meeting.

There remain several realistic options that could explain the short stay:

The option with the withdrawal of an intelligence asset

One of the options that is discussed in such cases is related to operations of the Israeli intelligence (MOSAD). The “Wings of Zion“ aircraft has secure communication systems and is suitable for performing sensitive tasks. It is theoretically possible that the short stop was used to discreetly move or withdraw a person with important information or a role.

However, these remain hypotheses. There is no public evidence to confirm such a scenario. Israeli authorities do not comment on such operations, and the lack of official information is normal in activities related to national security.

Conclusion

The data obtained from flight tracking systems confirm that the Israeli government plane did indeed land in Sofia on July 7, 2026, and stayed for exactly 47 minutes.

The exact reason for this stop has not been publicly announced. Excluding the obviously unrealistic options (refueling and meeting with the Bulgarian Prime Minister), there remain several plausible explanations related to logistics, technical needs, or more sensitive tasks

For now, we only have the facts about the field and the context. Everything else is in the realm of educated guesses.