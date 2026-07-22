DB: Radev did not answer whether the decision for American planes in Bezmer is not part of a deal for the derogation for "Lukoil"

“Democratic Bulgaria” did not participate in the vote on allowing eight American planes to the airport in Bezmer, after the ruling party never answered whether the decision was part of a deal or not. This was stated by the leaders of the formation in a statement on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

“Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria” did not answer whether the decision for American planes in Bezmer was not part of another deal related to the derogation for “Lukoil” and the presence of petroleum products in Bulgaria”, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozanov. The political leader called for not acting transactionally - neither in the plenary hall nor in the country's international relations.

“International politics and the Bulgarian national interest do not involve bargaining with one or the other, but rather participating together with all European countries in building the European Union as a real geopolitical center. Unfortunately, the PB is doing exactly the opposite and trying to destroy the European consensus”, Bozanov emphasized.

DSB Chairman Radan Kanev recalled a statement by his PB colleague Petar Vitanov, who last Friday in “Panorama” defined the freezing of the contract with “Botas” as “a major diplomatic stir with Turkey”. He was categorical that “Democratic Bulgaria” will insist on hearing representatives of the executive branch as soon as possible and will raise the relevant parliamentary questions.

“The rulers owe an answer as to what “great diplomatic excitement” means, what agreements with Turkey are included in it, what is being concluded. The term “crisis” has an extremely negative connotation - both as a foreign word in the Bulgarian language and in the original French.. This is an element of the overall problem of deep opacity of the foreign policy commitments that the current government is making”, Kanev was categorical.