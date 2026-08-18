The Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council has postponed the reinstatement of the former European Prosecutor of Bulgaria Teodora Georgieva to work at the Administrative Court - Sofia-city, NOVA reports. The request for return to her native magistracy was submitted by her after the end of her mandate in Luxembourg.

Ethical review

The personnel of the judiciary decided to request the official file from the European Prosecutor's Office in connection with the disciplinary proceedings conducted there. The documentation must contain full details of the punishment imposed on her. The information will be used by the members of the council to assess whether Georgieva continues to possess the necessary ethical and moral qualities to hold the position of judge.

Mandate and disciplinary proceedings

Theodora Georgieva was the first Bulgarian representative in Laura Kövesi's institution, taking office in July 2020. Her six-year mandate as European Prosecutor officially expired on July 28, 2026.

In the last years of her stay in Luxembourg, a scandal erupted around her, which led to the initiation of a disciplinary case and her temporary suspension from office.

Immediately before the expiration of her mandate, the procedure at the European Public Prosecutor's Office ended with the imposition of the lightest punishment - a reprimand. According to the information disseminated, the light sanction is due precisely to the fact that she is leaving the post anyway due to the expiration of the term of appointment.