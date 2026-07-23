The heirs of the deceased in Petrohan and Okolchitsa take possession of the property

Developments in the case of the tragedy in the former chalet “Petrohan – Okolchitsa“, in which six people died. Today, the heirs of the victims officially take possession of the property, bTV reported.

The investigation began on February 2, after the bodies of three people were found in the building. During the subsequent actions of the investigators, three more bodies were found, and the case caused a wide public outcry.

The taking possession procedure is carried out by a bailiff, and ownership of the property is acquired under the Inheritance Act. Some of the relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene before 10 a.m. and after clarifying the procedure with the officials, they headed to the former chalet.

The road to the property, which was closed immediately after the discovery of the first bodies and remained inaccessible until the end of April, is temporarily restricted again today. There are three police patrols on site, preventing outsiders from entering until the procedure is completed.

It is still unclear how long the taking of possession will last. After its completion, access to the area is expected to be restored.