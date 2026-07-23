UniBIT: The legislature, the president and the government must protect Bulgarian national interests and priorities.

At its meeting, held on July 22, the Center for Geopolitics at UniBIT expressed concern regarding key international and domestic issues affecting the national security and interests of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The participants in the meeting united around the opinion that the legislature, the president and the government must protect Bulgarian national interests and priorities with understanding and conviction. Regardless of the influence of the international environment on domestic political processes, Bulgaria must speak with one voice, and the decisions of the institutions must be aimed at ensuring the security and well-being of citizens.

The members of the Center emphasized that although science is by its nature international, every scientist bears responsibility to the society and the state to which he belongs. The same applies to politicians. From them, society expects consistency, predictability, and protection of the national interest.