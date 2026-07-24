Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev appoints Julian Daskalov as director of the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant (SWF), effective Monday, July 27.

The appointment is part of the next stage in the development of the plant and the efforts of the Sofia Municipality to modernize the municipal waste management system. After the period of stabilizing the plant's operation, the focus is shifting to technological development, increasing efficiency and expanding the municipal capacity for waste recovery and treatment.

„We found the SWF in a very poor condition, we managed to stabilize its operation and increase its role in the waste management system. The next step is for the SPTO to develop as a modern industrial enterprise that makes the most of the potential of the municipal waste management system. That is why we are attracting a person with many years of international practical experience in the management of plants, landfills and recycling systems“, commented the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev.

The Sofia Municipality thanks the previous director of the SPTO for his work during one of the most challenging periods for the enterprise. Under his leadership, the plant's operational capacity was restored in the face of a series of crises in the sector and the municipal capacity for waste treatment was strengthened – a key element for the independence and sustainability of the waste management system of Sofia. The SPTO also played a key role in managing the emergency situation in Zone 6 (the districts of “Lyulin” and “Krasno Selo”) and Zone 3 (the districts of “Slatina”, “Poduyane” and “Izgrev”) in the first and most difficult months after the expiration of the cleanliness contracts.

About Julian Daskalov

Julian Daskalov is an expert with over 17 years of international experience in waste management, recycling and environmental logistics. His professional career is related to the management of recycling plants, landfills, separate collection systems and large-scale industrial projects in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.

He has worked in management positions in some of the leading companies in the sector, and has extensive practical experience in building production structures from scratch, restructuring enterprises, optimizing logistics processes and managing large operational teams.

As CEO of “Unitrade Cluster“ he leads the company's regional operations in Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia, including the construction of a recycling plant, regional landfills and an organization for the recovery of packaging waste. Previously, as CEO of “Ekokolekt“ expands the separate collection system to serve a population of over one million people and realizes significant growth of the organization.

His last position was Deputy Manager of “Unitrade BG“, where he led a project for the complete restructuring of production and logistics facilities, modernization of the machine park and optimization of operational processes.

Yulian Daskalov holds a Master's degree in International Business from the New Bulgarian University and a Bachelor's degree in Telecommunications Informatics from the University of Telecommunications and Posts.