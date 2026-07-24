Stoyanov: The planes will arrive at "Bezmer" next week, the number of servicemen will be up to 250 people

The fears are largely unnecessary. We follow the government's clear policy of openness and honesty towards Bulgarian citizens. This was stated at a briefing by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov after a visit to Yambol and a meeting with mayors from the region due to the deployment of American planes at "Bezmer" airport.

"The planes will arrive perhaps next week. The number of planes is up to 8, the number of servicemen will be up to 250 people."

This was a difficult but necessary decision. The decision taken by the government is correct, the minister also said about the aircraft.

"Bulgaria is not a target and will not be a target. Was "Vasil Levski" airport a target, but what about Romania?"