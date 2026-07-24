The chairman of the budget committee in parliament, Konstantin Prodanov from "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) rudely from the podium in the debates on Budget 2026 yesterday his GERB colleague Temenuzhka Petkova, who was Finance Minister in the previous regular cabinet.

In the discussions on second reading that continued until late last night, he allowed himself an offensive comparison between what he considered to be a bad legacy left by the previous rulers and her appearance.

"Mrs. Petkova, what a legacy you left in January... You know, the fact that you swallowed your stomach for a photo does not mean that you are a model,", said Prodanov.

Feeling from the reaction of the audience that he had made a blunder, he hurried to cover up the situation:

"I am not talking specifically about you, sorry, I am talking in principle."

His remark was in response to a statement by Petkova, according to which the cabinet "Zhelyazkov" left a positive budget balance of 212 million euros and a fiscal reserve of 8.2 billion euros on January 31.

"Don't laugh, because you haven't opened the Ministry of Finance website", she said. GERB published a recording of her speech on Facebook, accompanied by a comment that "colleagues from "Progressive Bulgaria" are misleading and this is normal, because they don't even know what the Ministry of Finance website looks like".